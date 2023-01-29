EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball played host to Rogers State Sunday for an MIAA matchup.

Both ESU teams took care of business against the Hillcats, Emporia State men winning 77-63 and women winning 68-43.

Men’s Recap:

Emporia State men came into Sunday’s game winners of six of its last seven games, looking to keep the momentum going.

The beginning of the game started out as a back-and-forth contest. Teams traded baskets, as Emporia State found itself with a 19-12 lead midway through the first half.

A 12-0 run from the Hillcats let Rogers State take the lead late with two minutes left in the period. The Hornets battled back, but still trailed 32-26 at the break.

ESU came out of the locker room blazing hot – starting the half on a 14-0 run, highlighted by four-straight Owen Long threes. Down six at halftime, Emporia State found itself with a 47-37 lead six minutes into the period.

The rest of the game looked a lot like the beginning with the teams trading baskets. An and-one three-pointer from Kaden Evans gave the Hornets their largest lead of the game at 68-51 with less than four minutes to go.

Free throws tightened the game a bit, but Emporia State held on to a 77-63 victory.

Long led the Hornets with 33 points on 7-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Kaden Evans finished with 13 points, Atavian Butler 11 points and Gage McGuire with 8 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

The win moves Emporia State’s record to 17-4, 11-4 in MIAA play.

Women’s Recap:

Emporia State women entered Sunday’s contest off a win after breaking an eight-game losing streak.

The game started with free throws for Tre’Zure Jobe and the Lady Hornets never looked back. Through a quarter of play, Emporia State led Rogers State 15-8.

A 7-0 run from the Lady Hornets pushed their lead into double-digits at 22-10 a minute into the second quarter. Rogers State scored a couple times to end the half, but Emporia State still led 34-26 at the break.

The Lady Hornets kept the scoring coming in the third. With two minutes to go, Emporia State doubled its halftime lead up to 16 points, carrying a 15-point lead into the final period.

Emporia State left no room for a comeback with more big shots in the fourth. A Victoria Price three-pointer with two minutes to play closed the door as Lady Hornets went up by 22 points. The clock ran out, with Emporia State leaving with a 68-43 victory.

Jobe led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 23 points. Price added 12 points and Ehlaina Hartman finished with an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The win marks two-in-a-row for Emporia State women, moving the team’s record 11-10, 6-9 in MIAA play.

Both teams travel to Northwest Missouri State Thursday for an MIAA double-header.