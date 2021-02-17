Emporia State basketball holding 3-point pledge drive for boy battling Leukemia

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State basketball program is going above and beyond for one of its own.

Six-year-old James Nunley was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December. His parents, Angela and Michael Nunley, were both a part of the Emporia State athletic program when they were in college. Angela is currently the cheerleading coach.

The University is now rallying around the Nunley family to help them with James’ medical expenses.

They’re holding a pledge drive called “Threes for James” at both the men’s and women’s basketball games Thursday night.

“When he was able to come before COVID he would be right there on the sidelines,” Brett McLaughlin, the Assistant Athletic Director, said. “Or on the floor helping out as much as possible with floor assistants or giving officials the water. He loves being a part of that atmosphere.”

Fans can pledge whatever amount they would like for each three-pointer shot during the game. Fans also do not have to be in attendance to pledge. They can pledge by emailing the athletics department at athletics@emporia.edu.