Emporia State basketball leaves the Jungle with two outcomes

PITTSBURG (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball split their trip to Pittsburg State on Thursday.

The men’s team won 74-59. The women fell 82-56.

Women’s recap:

The Lady Hornets (9-6, 4-5) were outscored in every quarter, leading to their 26-point loss.

Emporia State never held a lead. Victoria Price tipped a shot in early on to tie the game at 2, but that’s the only time ESU leveled the score.

The Gorillas outscored the Lady Hornets 28-24 in the paint, but the damage was mostly done beyond the arc. Pitt State shot 42.3% from three-point range, while Emporia State made 8.7% of its attempts.

Tre’Zure Jobe was the only Hornet to score in double digits with 12 points.

Men’s recap:

Jumah’Ri Turner and Tray Buchanan, perhaps the best back-court duo in the MIAA, put on a show. The duo finished with a combined 47 points.

The Gorillas jumped out to a 7-3 lead and led by five points with 5:29 left in the first half. Mayuom Buom sparked a 21-3 run for the Hornets with a jumper in the paint. Buchanan ended it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Emporia State a 26-23 lead at the break. Turner had 13 points the run.

Pitt State scored the first three points of the second half cut the Hornets’ lead to ten points. The Hornets responded with a 10-2 run to go up 46-28 with 15:46 left.

The lead reached 20 points with 1:22 left, thanks to a 3-pointer from Turner.

Turner finished with 24 points and six rebounds. Buchanan had 23 points. Buom also scored in double-digits with 12 points. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had a team-high eight rebounds and Mason Thiessen added seven. The Hornets out-rebounded the Gorillas 41-32.