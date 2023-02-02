MARYVILLE, MO. (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball traveled to Northwest Missouri State Thursday for an MIAA double-header.

The Lady Hornets started the night win a 52-42, but the Hornet men couldn’t keep up the big games against the Bearcats, falling 63-52.

Men’s Recap:

Northwest Missouri State basketball has been a force to reckon with, but its kryptonite has been Emporia State men’s basketball. The No. 4 team in the country, the Hornets have won three-straight against the Bearcats.

Northwest knows this and started out on the gas. Through six minutes, the Bearcats jumped out to an 18-5 lead.

The Hornets called a timeout, getting the team’s head on straight. Over the next 12 minutes, Emporia State clawed back, getting to a 29-26 deficit with two minutes to go in the first half.

Northwest ended the period strong on a 6-0 run, taking a 35-26 lead into the locker room.

The second half was a back-and-forth battle. The Bearcats lead by as much as 17, keeping the Hornets at arms-length. Emporia State nearly pulled within single-digits late, but Northwest held on to a 63-52 victory.

Alijah Comithier led the Hornets with 19 points and nine rebounds, the only player to score in double-digits.

The loss breaks a three-game winning streak for Emporia State over Northwest. The Hornets move to 17-5, 11-5 in conference play.

Women’s Recap:

Emporia State women came into Thursday’s matchup winners of two-straight after an eight-game losing streak.

The Lady Hornets fell behind 7-0 early, but a 9-0 run gave Emporia State its first lead of the night with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. Through one period, Northwest led 12-10.

The second quarter began with an Ehlaina Hartman three to retake the lead. Emporia State led for most of the second quarter, and a Tre’Zure Jobe buzzer-beating three gave the Lady Hornets a 30-21 lead at the break.

The third quarter was back-and-forth, as the Bearcats couldn’t create a divot in the deficit. Through three periods, Emporia State led 39-31.

In the fourth quarter, the game got tense. With five minutes to go, the Bearcats made a free throw to cut the Lady Hornet lead to two points. Emporia State would end on an 8-0 run to secure a 52-42 victory.

Jobe finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, the only Lady Hornet in double figures. Hartman added ten rebounds.

The win is three-in-a-row for Emporia State after an eight-game MIAA skid. The Lady Hornets now sit at 12-10, 7-9 in conference.

Both Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball travel to Missouri Western Saturday for an MIAA double header.