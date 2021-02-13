Emporia State basketball splits with Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- Emporia State played Lincoln on Saturday in men and women’s basketball. Both games were lopsided, but in two different directions.

The Lady Hornets won big, beating Lincoln 90-57. The men’s team, meanwhile, suffered an 84-58 loss.

It was the first time since 2003 that the Lady Hornets had three players score over 20 points. Ehlaina Hartman had 26 points, Fredricka Sheats scored 24 and Tre’Zure Jobe contributed 21.

It was the sixth win in their last seven games, moving the ESU women to 14-4 on the year.

The loss pushed the men under .500 to 8-9 on the season. They struggled to find scoring, as they got beat by 12 points in the first half then 14 in the second.

An 18-4 scoring run from Lincoln in the second half blew this game open as ESU lost for the third time in their last four games.

The men take the court again on Tuesday, when they will host Northeastern State. The Lady Hornets won’t play again until Thursday, when both teams travel to Northwest Missouri State.