TALEQUAH, OK. (KSNT) – Both the Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball teams beat Northeastern State on Thursday night.

The men’s team won 79-65. The women won 72-69.

Men’s recap:

The Hornets (16-5, 11-4) led right out of the gate. Tray Buchanan scored the team’s first basket for a 2-0 lead, and the lead only grew from there. Northeastern State never led or tied the game. ESU led by as much as 18.

Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner combined for 53 points. Buchanan finished with 32 points, and Turner had 21. Kaden Evans also scored in double-digits with 15 points.

Women’s recap:

The women’s game was more dramatic.

The two teams traded leads throughout. Victoria Price made a jumper to give the Lady Hornets (11-9, 6-8) a 68-67 lead with 16 seconds left. Then, Tre’Zure Jobe got a steal to give ESU possession in the final seconds, plus two free throws. She made both.

The Riverhawks tried to come back, sinking a jumper with four seconds left to cut ESU’s lead to one. However, Kali Martin was fouled, and she made both free throws to seal the win.

Ehlaina Hartman led the team throughout the game with her 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jobe finished with 17, and Martin had 13.