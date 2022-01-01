Emporia State basketball sweeps Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Emporia State basketball grabbed wins on the men and women’s side at Lincoln on Saturday.

The men took down Lincoln 76-69, while the women won 79-47.

MEN

It was once again the Tray Buchanan show for ESU on Saturday. Buchanan, who leads the country in points per game at the D-2 level scored 34 in the win.

After a slow start, he scored 17 points in the final 8:46 of the first half. This game was closer than ideal for the Hornets, though. Lincoln, who came in at 1-9, was in it the whole game. The Blue Tigers even lead with less than seven minutes to play.

ESU pulled away by as many as nine down the stretch and was able to hold on for their third straight win.

Jumah’Ri Turner scored 19 points in the win and Kaden Evans hit three three-pointers for Emporia State. Mayuom Buom scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Hornets move to 10-3 with the win and 3-1 on the road. They return to action Monday, Jan. 3 at Central Missouri.

WOMEN

The Lady Hornets never trailed in their 79-47 win over Lincoln. It’s the third win in a row, too.

Emporia State opened the game with a 10-0 run. They continued to pour it on, ending the first quarter up 23 points.

Four Lady Hornets finished with double digits on the score sheet. Tre’Zure Jobe lead the way with 19. Fredricka Sheats scored 17, while Karsen Schultz added 15 and Kali Martin scored 11.

The Lady Hornets are 9-4 with the win, and 3-1 on the road. They’re back in action Monday, Jan. 3 at Central Missouri.