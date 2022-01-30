EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State basketball took care of Newman on the men’s and women’s side Sunday.

The Lady Hornets started the day off on the right note, dominating the Jets 82-48 for their 10th win of the season. The men’s team followed suit with a blowout 85-69 win to improve to 15-5 on the year and 10-4 in the MIAA.

Karsen Schultz, a Wabaunsee High School alum, led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 20 points. Victoria Price scored 14 while Tre’Zure Jobe added 13. Fredricka Sheats and Ehlaina Hartman made it five scorers in double figures, contributing ten each.

On the men’s side Jumah’Ri Turner and Mayuom Buom carried the scoring load. Turner led with 25 while Buom scored a season high 19. Tray Buchanan scored 13 and Kaden Evans added 12.

Both teams will be back on the court on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Northeastern State.