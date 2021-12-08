Emporia State basketball sweeps Newman

WICHITA (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball achieved something they had yet to do this season: sweep a team.

The men’s team beat Newman 75-62. The women’s team won 71-57.

Men’s recap:

All five starters scored double-digits.

The nation’s leading scorer entering today’s game, Tray Buchanan, scored the first six points of the game. Emporia State jumped out to an 8-0 lead two minutes into the game.

Buchanan also gave the Hornets their biggest lead of the half, 31-19, with 1:16 left. Then, the Jets went on a 6-0 run to make it 31-25 at halftime.

Newman went on a 7-0 run to pull within 34-32 with 17:46 left.

As the saying goes, basketball is a game of runs. Emporia State went on an 11-0 run to take control of the game late in the second half. Buchanan gave the Hornets their biggest lead of the night, 58-41, with 9:28 left. Newman did not get closer than nine points from the lead the rest of the game.

Buchanan had 26 points to lead the team. Jumah’Ri Turner had 13 points, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Mayoum Buom each had 11. Kaden Evans added ten points.

Buom also had a game-high nine rebounds, and Evans finished with six assists.

Women’s recap:

In this game, the Jets scored first nine points. They also forced Emporia State into a timeout with 7:25 left in the first quarter.

The Hornets answered with a 12-4 run to pull within 13-12 at the end of the first.

Christina Walsh scored after an offensive rebound, giving Emporia State its first lead, 14-13, to start the second quarter.

The Hornets ended the first half on a 7-1 run to take a 25-21 lead at halftime.

Emporia State scored the first five points of the third quarter to go up 30-21.

Tre’Zure Jobe went off for seven straight points in 48 seconds to give the Hornets a 37-24 lead and force Newman into a timeout. Then, ESU forced a ten second violation out of the timeout. Karsen Schultz hit a three pointer followed by a Fredricka Sheats put-back to make it 42-24 with 5:32 left in the third.

The Jets did not get closer than 14 points from the lead the rest of the game.

Jobe scored 24 points with five assists and three steals. Kali Martin and Schulz added 11 points each.