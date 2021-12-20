Emporia State basketball sweeps Rogers State, Turners passes 1,000 ESU points

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State men and women both won in basketball on Monday against Rogers State.

It was the second win in a row for both teams. The men won 72-60, while the women won 88-74.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, January 21 at Lincoln.

MEN

The Hornets were once again lead in scoring by Tray Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner. Buchanan scored 22, while Turner posted 18.

Turner’s 18 points surpassed 1,000 career points since arriving at Emporia State. He’s only the 25th Hornet to ever accomplish this and he’s the 12th to do it in three years or less.

The Hornets came out hot, opening up a 17-3 lead to start the game. The Hillcats didn’t quit though. Rogers State battled back to pull within five points at halftime.

ESU never surrendered the lead, but also never pulled away to blow the game open. The Hornets 12-point win moves them to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the MIAA.

WOMEN

Four Lady Hornets scored in double digits in their 14-point win.

Tre’Zure Jobe lead the way with 20 points. Karsen Schultz was right behind her with 18, while Fredricka Sheats had 15 and Kali Martin scored 13. Jobe also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out eight assists.

Emporia State women’s basketball moves to 8-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference with the win.