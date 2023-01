EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)- Emporia State suffered losses on both the men’s and women’s side of a basketball double-header on Sunday.

ESU men’s basketball lost to Fort Hays State 74-52. The Lady Hornets lost to the Tigers 77-68.

ESU MBB falls to 15-4, and 9-4 in conference play, with the loss. The women’s squad is now 9-10 overall and 4-9 in the MIAA.

Both Emporia State teams return to action with another home game on Wednesday, Jan. 25 against Northeastern State.