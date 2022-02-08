EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s basketball stunned No. 2 Northwest Missouri State on Tuesday in White Auditorium.

“When we build a roster, a team…it’s to beat Northwest MO,” head coach Craig Doty said. “You don’t build your team to beat the tenth team, you build it for Northwest MO.”

This is the first time the Hornets beat the Bearcats during the Doty era.

Tray Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner led the way for the Hornets’ first win over the Bearcats since 2016. Buchanan scored 29 and Turner posted 20 in the 75-56 ESU win over the defending national champions.

Buchanan went 7-17 shooting and 12-14 from the free-throw line. Turner’s 20 came on on 8-18 shooting, and Brenden Van Dyke finished with 15 points.

After the game was tied halfway through the first half, the Hornets began to pull away. A 10-3 run put them up seven with 6:06 left in the first half. The Hornets put together another run to end the half, this time a 9-0 scoring spree to take a 32-18 at halftime.

ESU refused to take its foot off the gas in the second half. The Bearcats never pulled back within single-digits. A pair of Buchanan free-throws with near six minutes remaining extended the Emporia State lead to 19.

Van Dyke threw down a dunk with 2:30 to play to go up 20 and put an exclamation point on a game that was looking as if it were over.

Emporia State improves to 17-6 overall and 12-5 in the MIAA with the victory. It’s a bounce-back victory for ESU, who lost to Rogers State on Saturday.

Emporia State is back on the court at home against Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m.