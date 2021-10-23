Emporia State beats Missouri Southern in homecoming game

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State football got a bounce back win over Missouri Southern on Saturday in front of an energetic homecoming crowd.

The first half was a defensive battle, as only one touchdown was scored and the Hornets shut out the Lions through two quarters. ESU’s Canann Brooks ran in the only touchdown of the first half. They took a 10-0 lead into halftime.

Scoring picked up in the second half, and Missouri Southern pulled within five points in the fourth quarter. Emporia State shut down any talks of a comeback when Braden Gleason connected with Tyler Kahmann for the second time of the night, extending ESU’s lead to double-digits again.

Kahmann put on a show in the homecoming win, tallying 9 receptions and 71 receiving yards along with his two touchdowns. Gleason passed for 219 yards and Cannan Brooks lead the game in rushing yards with 105.

The Hornets held on to win 24-21 in a close one. They’ll hit the road next week for a battle with Fort Hays State on Saturday Oct. 30.