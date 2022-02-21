MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT)- Emporia State men’s basketball handed Northwest Missouri State their second loss in a row for the first time since 2015.

The Hornets beat Northwest 76-75 in Bearcat Arena. The win makes a clean sweep in their regular season battles, after ESU also beat NW in Emporia on Feb. 8.

Northwest was ranked seventh in the latest DII basketball rankings and came into the game at 23-4 overall.

The Bearcats forced the Hornets to beat them with players besides their two leading scorers, Buchanan and Turner. ESU answered. Brendan Van Dyke led the Hornets with 25 points and Mayuom Buom added 18.