Emporia State coaches wear Cowboy hats during win

HAYS, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 68-66 victory over Fort Hays State and the Hornets did it in style. The coaches all wore Cowboy hats during win. The decision was inspired by Emporia State’s athletic director Kent Weiser.

“We go to our athletic director’s house for my kids to go to Halloween and my boss looks so cool and I looked at him and I said, that’s a look,” Emporia State head coach Craig Doty told KSNT Sports. “Let’s have some fun with it,” Doty added.

.@ESUMensBBall improves to 2-0 with a 68-66 win over Fort Hays State. @CoachDoty and the staff are now 1-0 rocking cowboy hats on the bench. @ESUSports pic.twitter.com/7TGU8RNRPC — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) November 22, 2020

Newcomer Austin Downing led the Hornets with 19 points in the game while Jumah’Ri Turner added 18.

Next up for the Hornets is a matchup at Northeastern State on November 28th.