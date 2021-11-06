Emporia State dominates Lincoln on Senior Day

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State football took care of business on Saturday against Lincoln.

The Hornets won 56-21.

Emporia State wasted no time jumping ahead, grabbing a 21-0 lead before the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was more of the same, as ESU scored twice and gave up none.

Emporia State continued the offensive show in the second half and rolled on to the win. The Hornets advance to 6-4.

Starting quarterback Braden Gleason put together an impressive game, throwing for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Calvin Boyce ran in two touchdowns. Topeka High grad Corey Thomas and Lyndon, Kansas, native Dexton Swineheart both caught touchdown passes.

Jace McDown and Dawson Hammes tore up the Blue Tigers on defense, gathering eight and six tackles, respectively.

The Hornets close out their regular season at Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, Nov. 13.