EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State men’s basketball beat Northwest Missouri State yet again on Saturday in Emporia. Northwest came into the meeting ranked No. 1 in the country.

The Hornets took down the Bearcats 74-65 in White Auditorium, handing NW Mo. its first loss of the season. Northwest had won 21-straight games dating back to last season, which was the nation’s longest active winning streak before Saturday.

Coach Doty’s teams are proving to have the Bearcats’ number. This is the third-straight meeting in which the Hornets have upset Northwest. Last season, ESU became the first team in the country to beat NW twice in one season since the 2010-11 campaign. The Bearcats have won the last three DII National Titles.

Owen Long led the Hornets with 29 points. Alijah Comithier scored 19. Three-point shooting was a large difference in the win. The Hornets shot 50% (10-for-20) from beyond the arc. They held Northwest to under 30% (7-for-24) in the win.

The ESU women’s basketball team also beat NW Mo. St. on Saturday. The Lady Hornets won 64-56. Tre’Zure Jobe impressed with 23 points in the victory.