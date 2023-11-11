HAYS (KSNT) – Emporia State football traveled to Fort Hays State on Saturday to cap off the regular season.

Late scoring from Fort Hays wasn’t enough, as the Hornets finished the season with a 45-42 victory.

The Tigers were the first on the board, but Emporia State responded right away with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Tyler Kahmann to take a 7-6 lead.

After an ESU field goal and Tiger touchdown, Gleason found Kahmann again for a score, retaking the lead at 17-13 through on quarter of play.

The Hornets kept the gas on, with Trendon Collins and Billy Ross Jr. each catching a touchdown pass from Gleason, taking a 31-13 lead. Fort Hays would score before half to make it 31-20 at the break.

Emporia State struck again out of halftime, with Gleason connecting with Jaylen Varner for a touchdown, giving the Hornets a 38-20 lead.

The Tigers would score twice in a row to make the game 38-35, but a Gleason touchdown pass to Kahmann put the dagger in the game. Fort Hays scored again with a minute to play, but it was too late. Emporia State went on to win 45-42.

Braden Gleason was phenomenal, finishing 30 of 40 for 369 yards and six touchdowns. This comes a week after a 42 of 46, 482-yard Senior Day performance.

Kahmann finished with a hat trick: nine catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Ethan Schultze added 103 yards on four catches.

The win finalizes Emporia State’s regular season record at 8-3.