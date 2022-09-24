EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State led MIAA foe Pitt State at halftime, but couldn’t get the ball moving in the second half.

The Hornets lose a close game to the Gorillas on Saturday, 14-13.

It was a slow scoring affair from two high-powered offenses. Pitt State scored in the first quarter on a four-yard touchdown pass, but that’s all the scoring until the second.

In the second quarter, quarterback Braden Gleason found Tyler Kahmann for a 16-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7. The next possession, Gleason found Corey Thomas in the back of the endzone for a 25-yard score.

A missed extra-point made the score 13-7 Hornets, which was the difference in the game.

In the third quarter, the Gorillas ran in for a one-yard touchdown. A successful extra-point gave Pitt State a 14-13 lead. That’s where the scoring ended.

Gleason had another successful performance with 233 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. After a 99-yard performance the past weekend, running back Billy Ross Jr. finished with -3 yards on four carries.

Linebacker Dawson Hammes led the Hornets’ defense with 14 tackles, while defensive back Montrell Wilson grabbed two interceptions.

Next, Emporia State (2-2) travels to Washburn for the Turnpike Tussle.