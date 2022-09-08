EDMOND, OK. (KSNT) – Braden Gleason’s golden arm couldn’t save the Hornets Thursday night.

Emporia State football suffered its first loss of the season, 21-13, to Central Oklahoma.

The Hornets scored first with a rushing touchdown from quarterback Braden Gleason in the first quarter. UCO followed with a rushing touchdown in the second. It was tied 7-7 at halftime.

ESU scored right away in the third quarter on a 79-yard pass from Gleason to Corey Thomas, putting the Hornets up 13-7.

The Bronchos took a 14-13 lead in the fourth. UCO added to that lead on a rushing touchdown, giving the final score, 21-13.

Gleason threw for 411 yards and a touchdown, completing passes to eight different players. The Hornets only picked up 57 rushing yards, though.

Declan Haub picked up 11 tackles, and Cade Harelson recorded ten.

Next, Emporia State gets Missouri Western at home on Saturday, September 17.