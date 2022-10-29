EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State football had little issues on Saturday.

The Hornets rolled to a 42-14 win against Fort Hays State.

ESU started rather quickly. A 31-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Jaylen Varner put the home team on the board less than three minutes into the game.

The Hornets forced a Tiger punt and wound up back in the end zone before too long. Billy Ross Jr. ran 16 yards to the house for the second ESU touchdown of the day.

FHSU went three-and-out again. ESU scored… again. The homecoming heroes elected to go back to the pass game this time. Gleason connected with Tyler Kahmann for a 16-yard score to put Emporia State up 21-0.

The Tigers scored once in the first half and once in the second but never truly got back into the game. Emporia State’s offense would score three more times.

ESU QB Braden Gleason finishes with a stellar stat line of 30-for-37, 297 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 17 yards. Ross Jr. ran for two touchdowns.

Freshman running back Kingsley Bennett was also good. He ran for 65 yards on nine carries.

ESU improves to 7-2 with the victory. The Hornets visit Lincoln on Saturday, Nov. 5.