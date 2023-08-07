EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football has an opportunity to do something special.

Returning most of its key players off a third-place conference finish and bowl game victory, the Hornets would have right to be anxious to perform in 2023.

While the work the team has put in during the offseason shows they want big things in 2023, the team isn’t feeling too much pressure as a potential big year looms.

“We’re picked number three [in the conference], which preseason rankings do not mean anything,” ESU head football coach Garin Higgins said. “But, we need to embrace that target. Now, maybe we snuck up on some people last year, I don’t know. But we definitely aren’t this year.”

Junior offensive lineman Sherman Deaton realizes the team has a veteran group with expectations, but he just cares about finding a way to put up numbers in the win column.

“I think there’s always pressure to perform,” Deaton said. “[Quarterback Braden Gleason], like I said, I want to be incredible for him and have him have a breakout year. But most of all, I want to win games, that doesn’t change year to year to be honest, I just want to win.”

Junior defensive lineman Rylan Miller says the work the team has been putting in will pay off come gameday.

“There’s always pressure on us, there’s a target on our back. We’re ready to handle it. I think we’re prepared to handle it,” Miller said. “Obviously, we’re not where we want to be right now, but we’re going to keep working.”

The Hornets open their season at home against Lincoln on August 31.