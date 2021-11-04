Emporia State football prepares for memorable Senior Day game

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football seniors will be playing their last home game Saturday.

“It doesn’t seem real at all,” senior defensive lineman Marek Thompson said. “Just taking in every moment I can. Hopefully, remember it all and take it with me in life.”

The Hornets are riding the energy the past weekend’s last-minute win at Fort Hays State. They want to keep the momentum going.

Saturday’s opponent, Lincoln University of Missouri, is 0-8. The Emporia State defense has been locked in the past two games, giving up 33 points. the offense will also take advantage of any of Lincoln’s slip-ups. However, Lincoln’s record combined with the Hornets’ fast instincts doesn’t mean ESU can wrap this game up as a win already.

“They’re going to show a lot of different two-high, one-high looks, and we’ve just got to be on the same page as quarterbacks and receivers just knowing where to go with the ball with different looks,” quarterback Braden Gleason said. “That’ll be the challenge for this week.”

The Hornets are focusing on simply getting better at every position.

“First thing is, we want to play the right way,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “I want to honor these 10 seniors that we’ve got. We want to win the critical areas. When we get inside the 10, we want to score touchdowns. When we get inside the red zone, we want to score touchdowns. We want to get off the field on third down. Those are the things. I want to play clean. I want to play Emporia State football.”

Kickoff at Welch Stadium is set for 1 p.m.