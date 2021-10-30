Emporia State football pulls off crazy comeback

FORT HAYS (KSNT) – Emporia State and Fort Hays showed football fans the definition of a close game.

The Hornets completed a 15-12 comeback Saturday in Fort Hays.

Emporia State trailed 12-0 with four minutes left in the game when Canaan Brooks punched in the first touchdown of the day.

Shortly after, Braden Gleason completed a touchdown pass to Brooks with 1:08 left to take a 13-12 lead.

After a timeout, Emporia State went for a two-point conversion. Gleason found Corey Thomas open in the endzone to secure the Hornets’ win.

Next, the Hornets host Lincoln University of Missouri on Nov. 6.