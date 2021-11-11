Emporia State football saves the best team in the MIAA for last

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football is traveling to No. 4 Northwest Missouri State for the final game of the season.

It’s a tough battle for what will be an emotional day for the seniors. However, the Hornets are focused on this match up. They have played Northwest close the past two seasons, but are looking for the win this time.

“A lot of these guys here haven’t seen the dominant 2015, 2016 Northwest teams,” linebacker Jace McDown said. “This is a really good team too, but a lot of these guys here just know what we did in 2019. In 2019, we kind of had them on the ropes.”

Northwest has the top rushing defense in the country, allowing just 38.4 yards per game.

“You can’t abandon the run,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “You can’t get in a one-dimensional game with them because it’ll be lopsided.”

The Hornets offense is powerful. Emporia State leads the MIAA in first downs. The defense leads the conference in tackles for loss and defensive third down percentage. Punter Ross Brungardt will make the Bearcats’ offense work every yard of the field. Brungardt leads the MIAA in punting and ranks third in the nation.

“Go out there and lay it all out,” quarterback Braden Gleason said. “We’re not guaranteed another game. If we win, we could possibly get a bowl game, so it’s just go out there and give it all you got, and do what we’ve been doing all year. It’s still another week, it’s another game week. Just be grateful we’re getting to play.”

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.