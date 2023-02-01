EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets are revamping their roster with local talent.

Emporia State signed 39 players Wednesday, the biggest class in Garin Higgins tenure. Four of those players are from Northeast Kansas: Jacob Carver, Parker Leeds, Yanci Spiller and Jaye Jones.

Jacob Carver is an offensive lineman from Rossville High School. He was a first team All-State performer and team captain. Carver has been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

“I know what type of program [Derick Hammes] has,” Higgins said. “…We have had success with players from Rossville… If you can find good players at a high school that you’re familiar with or you know how they’ve been coached, I think it’s important to get guys like that. [Jacob] has a chance to develop here and be a really good player.”

Parker Leeds is a wide receiver from Emporia High School. He was an All-State honorable mention by Sports in Kansas and a second team All-Centennial League performer. He also plays basketball and competes in track & field for the Spartans.

“The best is in front of him,” Higgins said. “He’s got a really high ceiling. He’s got a long way to go, but if he stays patient and has the right type of work ethic, which I believe he does, he’ll turn into a player.”

Yanci Spiller is a defensive back from Rock Creek High School. He is a two-time All-State selection and four year starter, including a two-time team captain. Spiller is a three sport athlete, also playing basketball and running track.

“I was fired up, extremely fired up,” Higgins said. “He’s what I would say a wire-to-wire guy. We knew about him in the spring. He came to our camp in the summer, and he committed to us before Christmas. What else can you say? His film speaks for itself… but I think he has those intangibles that we want here.”

Jaye Jones is a defensive back from Shawnee Heights High School. He was an All-League selection for the T-Birds, recording 50 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. Jones was also a team captain.

“The difference between this year’s class and last year’s class is last year we had a lot of lineman,” Higgins said. “We also have good lineman in this class, too…. You always want to start in your own back yard and just kind of work out.”