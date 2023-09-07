MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT) – Emporia State football started its road slate with a big test, playing at MIAA preseason No. 2 Northwest Missouri State.

For the first time since 1994, the Hornets took down the Bearcats, winning Thursday’s matchup 33-13.

Emporia State was first on the scoreboard, with a 76-yard pick-six less than three minutes into the game to take a 6-0 lead. Northwest Missouri State returned the favor with a touchdown to take a 7-6 lead midway through the first.

After the Hornets’ third interception of the game in the second quarter, Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason through a 28-yard touchdown to retake the lead at 13-7. That would be the score at half.

Gleason made the most out of the locker room, connecting on a 28-yard touchdown to take a 19-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

Minutes later, Gleason connected on another touchdown pass to take a 25-7 lead in the third quarter.

In the fourth, the Hornets got their fifth interception of the game. The defense turned to offense, with running back Billy Ross Jr. taking a 30-yard touchdown run to the house to go up 33-7.

The Bearcats scored with four minutes remaining to cut back to 33-13. Emporia State’s sixth interception of the night resulted all-but ended the game with 1:40 remaining.

Emporia State would run the clock out, winning 33-13, beating the Bearcats for the first time in 29 years.

The win moves the Hornets to 2-0 to start the season. Emporia State continues on the road with a battle against Northeastern State on Saturday, September 16.