TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSNT) – The Hornets aren’t just competing on the field for the Live United Bowl.

Emporia State went head-to-head with bowl opponent Southeastern Oklahoma at Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana. Both teams filled sacks of potatoes to distribute to the community. The Hornets won the contest, packing 293 bags to the Savage Storm’s 230.

“This is awesome,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “It’s a way for our players to give back and make it fun with the competition against the other team. I thought our guys did a great job.”

ESU and Southeastern Oklahoma kickoff in the Live United Bowl on Saturday at noon.