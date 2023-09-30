ST. JOE, MO. (KSNT) – The Hornets had overtime in sight, but a late field goal gave Missouri Western the win.

Emporia State football fell to the Griffons, 34-31, after a field goal with five seconds left in the game.

The Hornets (4-1, 3-1) scored first, as they have in every game so far. Braden Gleason connected with Jaylen Varner for a 25-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.

Missouri Western took over from there. The Griffons scored 24-straight points, ending the first half with a time-expiring field goal to go up 24-6 at the break.

Emporia State started clawing back late in the third quarter. Billy Ross Jr. ran in a seven-yard touchdown. He found the end zone again at the start of the fourth on a two-yard run, as the Hornets trailed just 24-21.

Missouri Western extended its lead to 31-21 on the next possession with a 51-yard touchdown run. Gleason found Tyler Kahmann shortly after to get the game back to 31-28.

With less than a minute to play, the Hornets’ Caden Dodson kicked a game-tying 24-yard field goal. The Griffons used a long kickoff return to get into field goal range. With five seconds remaining, Missouri Western kicked the game-winning field goal.

Gleason and company got the ball back, but Gleason threw an interception as time expired.

Gleason finished 29-of-44 passing for 363 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Arich Ainsley recorded an interception for the Hornet defense.

Next, Emporia State is on the road against reigning MIAA champion Pitt State on Oct. 7.