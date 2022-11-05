LINCOLN, Mo. (KSNT) – Riding a five-game win streak, Emporia State football looked to keep the momentum rolling against winless Lincoln Saturday.

The Hornets took care of business, winning 35-24 on the road.

After falling behind 3-0, Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason unleashed a 58-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Jaylen Varner for a touchdown, taking a 7-3 lead.

In the second quarter, running back Billy Ross Jr. ran up the middle for a score. Minutes later, Gleason found Cole Schumacker for a touchdown to take a 21-10 halftime lead.

The Hornets then scored three unanswered touchdowns: a rush from Ross Jr., a Gleason pass to Tommy Zimmerman and a Gleason pass to Tyler Kahmann.

With Emporia State up 35-10 in the fourth, the Hornets let off the defense. Lincoln scored twice in the final minutes, making the final score 35-24 in favor of ESU.

Gleason finished with 317 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Ross Jr. found 152 rushing yards and a score.

The win moves Emporia State’s record to 8-2. The Hornet’s final regular season game is at home against Northwest Missouri State Saturday.