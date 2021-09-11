Emporia State holds Central Oklahoma close in home opener

Emporia State Hornets

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets trailed UCO early on, and the offense did not like that.

Emporia State powered to a 31-21 win in its home opener Saturday night.

Braden Gleason tied the game in the first quarter with a pass to Dexton Swineheart. A longer pass to Tommy Zimmerman in the second quarter gave the Hornets their first lead.

The Bronchos tied the game at 21 at the start of the fourth quarter. A field goal and Dalton Cowan touchdown gave the Hornets their 31 points. Jaden Pool intercepted the ball with 2:13 left to seal the game for Emporia State.

Next, Emporia State travels to St. Joseph, Mo., to face Missouri Western.

