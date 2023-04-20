EMPORIA (KSNT) – One team and six individual athletes are officially in Emporia State’s Hall of Honor.

The 1936 men’s distance medley relay is the first legacy induction, which goes to those who competed 50 or more years ago. Duward Crooms, Norman Rhoads, Paul Bridges and Archie San Romani set the world record in the distance medley relay in 10:12.7 at the 1936 KU Relays.

The individual inductees are: