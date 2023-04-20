EMPORIA (KSNT) – One team and six individual athletes are officially in Emporia State’s Hall of Honor.
The 1936 men’s distance medley relay is the first legacy induction, which goes to those who competed 50 or more years ago. Duward Crooms, Norman Rhoads, Paul Bridges and Archie San Romani set the world record in the distance medley relay in 10:12.7 at the 1936 KU Relays.
The individual inductees are:
- Rainer Martens, baseball 1961-1964
- Marcella Bayon, women’s tennis 2004-2008
- Josh Honeycutt, men’s track & field 2008-2011
- Angela Mahan Hazlett, softball 2008-2011
- Laura Mayo Parker, women’s track & field 1997 – 1998
- Lance Nichols, men’s basketball and baseball 1957-1960