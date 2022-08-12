EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State welcomed the start of its 2022-23 athletics season with “Kickoff Bash,” a night of food, family and fun for Hornet athletes, administration and donors.

The event Friday evening featured “Dueling Pianos” piano performance, silent and live auctions and food and bar. Donors were able to interact with the athletes they support on the field.

“This is memories,” Brett McLaughlin, Senior Associate Athletic Director of External Operations and Marketing, said. “We want them to succeed on the field, want them to succeed in school, but we want those memories, too.”

Emporia State pulled a big crowd of donors, with the student union room packed with Hornets from the community.

I can say I’m not surprised,” Erica Self, Emporia State soccer player and Co-President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee said. “Emporia State has such a good following and the community really supports us and backs us like a family.”