Emporia State men take down Pitt State 75-72

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State’s men’s basketball team took down Pittsburg State 75-72 on Thursday.

Austin Downing scored the game winning basket with less than a minute to play. He finished with 14 points.

The win snaps a three game losing streak for ESU, and improves their squad to 6-4 overall.

It was a big night for senior Jumah’Ri Turner, who lead the team with 24 points. Freshman Mayuom Buom posted an impressive stat line as well, with 17 points and five rebounds.

The Hornets will host Missouri Southern on Saturday.