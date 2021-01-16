Emporia State men’s basketball falls to Missouri Southern 75-64

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State men’s basketball team lost to Missouri Southern 75-64 on Saturday.

It was a game that was close most of the way, but Southern pulled ahead late in the second half to win by double digits.

ESU couldn’t seem to get shots to fall, especially from deep. The Hornets shot 4-for-24 from three point territory. Missouri Southern, on the other hand, was 9-for-21 from deep.

A key contributor to that mark was Lawson Jenkins, who hit five three pointers and scored 19 points. Also with 19 points was Cam Martin, the big man also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists.

Jumah’Ri Turner lead in scoring for the second straight game for ESU. Turner had 20 points. Austin Downing and Mayuom Buom were the other Hornets in double-digits, with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The win moves the Hornets to 6-5. They’ll have all week to prepare for their next outing, which will be against Washburn at home, on Saturday, January 23. Washburn is 10-1 on the year and is ranked No. 8 in the country.