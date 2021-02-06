Emporia State men’s basketball falls to Rogers State 78-68

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Emporia State men’s basketball team suffered a tough loss to now 7-9 Rogers State on Saturday, by a score of 78-68.

The Hornets lead by two points at half time, but failed to hold the lead in the second half. Rogers State took the lead within the first three minutes of the second half and lead the entire rest of the game.

The loss comes despite a Jumah’Ri Turner going off for 23 points, which lead all scorers in the game. Turner was the only Hornet in double digits, though. Duncan Fort and Austin Downing both posted nine points in the loss and Mayuom Buom scored eight.

Rogers State, on the other hand, had four players produce 12 or more points. This included Devin Pullum and Jett Sternberger, who lead the way with 21 points each. The other players in double figures for Rogers State were Brewster Peacock and Darraja Parnell.

The loss moves ESU to 8-8 on the year. The Hornets will have all week to prepare for their next outing, which will be at Lincoln on Saturday, February 13.