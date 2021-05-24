Emporia State men’s basketball signs four athletes

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Hornets head coach Craig Doty announced the signing of four players for the 2021-22 season.

The signees are Tray Buchanan, Kaden Evans, Kaleb Wofford and Gabe Collins.

Buchanan is a 6-foot-2 combo guard and graduate transfer from South Dakota State University. As a junior in 2019-20, he shot 53.8% from the field in 12 games, with career highs of 15 points against Indiana in Assembly Hall and at Montana State.

Kaden Evans is a 6-foot-4 guard from Southwest Minnesota State University. He averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds this past season as a redshirt freshman, and led the nation with 3.1 steals per game. He had a season high 19 points with six three-pointers at Augustana and had multiple steals in every game he played.

Kaleb Wofford is a 6-2 guard from Nixa High School. He scored 980 career points in 112 games. Wofford hit 62 three-pointers during the Eagles’ 25-4 season, when they advanced to the Sweet 16 in Missouri Class 6.

Gabe Collins is a 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Legacy Christian Academy in Carrollton, Texas. He averaged 19 points and eight rebounds per game this past season. He was named first-team all-district, the District 5A Player of the Year and first-team all-state by Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

“We feel these men fit what we do on the court really well,” said Doty. “Most importantly, they fit our program mission which focuses on winning, academics, service and development.”