Emporia State men’s basketball stays perfect in 2022

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets had the spotlight Thursday night, and they took advantage of it.

Emporia State beat Missouri Western State 76-64 to become 3-0 in 2022.

Tray Buchanan put up 33 points, including five shots from behind the arc and ten points from the free throw line. Mayuom Buom added 15 points on 60% shooting.

Peyton Rogers-Schmidt’s stats reflect the Hornets’ tight defense. He had six defensive rebounds.

Emporia State’s Saturday game against Northwest Missouri State has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Hornets’ next scheduled game is Jan. 12 at Pittsburg State.

