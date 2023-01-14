JOPLIN, MO. (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball traveled to Joplin for a conference matchup with Missouri Southern Saturday.

The Hornet men picked up a come-from-behind victory with an 83-79 win. The Lady Hornets suffered their sixth-straight loss, falling 86-69.

Emporia State men looked like they wanted a loss early on, as Missouri Southern jumped out to a 22-7 lead just six minutes into the game. An Owen Long three kickstarted a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to just five with ten minutes to go in the first half.

The rest of the period was back-and-forth, as the Lions took a 38-29 lead into the break.

The second half was tense, with Emporia State tying the game at 58-58 with eight minutes to play. Thirty seconds later, the Hornets took their first lead of the game at 61-58.

The Lions and Hornets traded leads the rest of the way, with Long hitting a three with thirty seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

Emporia State took care of business in overtime, coming out with an 83-79 win.

Long led the Hornets in scoring with 25. Alijah Comithier finished with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt added 12 points and 9 rebounds, Kaden Evans added 11.

The win moves Emporia State’s record to 14-3, 8-3 in conference play.

Emporia State women looked to get back on track against the Lions, sporting a five-game losing streak.

The first quarter didn’t do the Lady Hornets any favors, falling behind 27-10 through the first period. Emporia State got a few points back in the second frame, down 43-29 at the break.

The Lady Hornets never found momentum in third quarter, dropping behind by nine more points, down 67-44 through three frames.

With the game locked up, the Lions cruised in the fourth quarter as the Lady Hornets outscored Missouri Southern 25-19 in the fourth. The Lions held on to an 86-69 win.

Sidney Tinner led Emporia State in scoring with 12. Kylee Scheer and Ehlaina Hartman each scored 11.

The loss is the Lady Hornets’ sixth-straight, moving the team’s overall record to 9-8, 4-7 in conference play.

Both Emporia State teams host Nebraska-Kearney in White Auditorium Wednesday.