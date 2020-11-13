Emporia State not allowing general public to December home games

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State said Friday the general public won’t be allowed to home games in White Auditorium in December.

The university said it consulted with Lyon County Public Health and ESU Emergency Management and decided only families of the student-athletes will be allowed.

“White Auditorium is known throughout the country as one of the best basketball arenas in NCAA Division II and part of that is the tremendous fan support we have had,” said Emporia State Director of Athletics Kent Weiser. “We hate that not everyone that wants to watch a game in person in the Auditorium will be able to, but with the surge in cases in Lyon County and the State of Kansas this was the most responsible course of action at this time.”

Fans who have already bought season tickets for this season will be contacted by the athletic department. Fans can still listen and watch the games live with the following options:

Listen to 104.9 FM-KFFX on the radio

Listen online at kvoe.com

For a fee, all games will be available to watch on the MIAA Network at themiaanetwork.com/esuhornets

Emporia State said it will reevaluate this policy before the first home games of 2021.