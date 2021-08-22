Emporia State offense hopeful for improvement from 2019

EMPORIA (KSNT)- The Emporia State football offense has seen better seasons than it did in 2019, but a cancelled 2020 season gave them an extra year to improve.

Head Coach Garin Higgins believes they’ve done just that.

“If it’s anything indicative of how we did in our first scrimmage last night, I feel really well now,” said Higgins.

The Hornets finished 4-7 in 2019, with the defense carrying a heavy load. Seaman High grad Reid Cowan says they’re committed to making this year different.

“Guys throughout this year and a half have really been grinding because nobody likes how 2019 went,” said Cowan.

Their team returns a majority of their 2019 roster. Plus, they’ve added some talented freshman and will have a new quarterback under center.

“I think that’s all of our expectations, just to get back to an Emporia State offense. Moving the ball with tempo, up and down the field,” said Braden Gleason, the Hornets new starting QB.

The added time the team has had to practice and improve due to COVID cancelling their 2020 season has been evident in their practices.

“I think they’ve won the Gold Ball more than us. I think Braden’s going to do a good job of getting the ball to, we’ve got a lot more playmakers, I think, than we do in 2019 maturity-wise,” said linebacker Jace McDown.

Cowan, the former starting quarterback for ESU, moved his talents to their new ‘stinger back’ position. He’s enjoying his new role.

“I’ve told everybody that’s asked me, I don’t think I’ve had this much fun playing football. Over a year and a half, I’m sure some guys are getting kind of bored with all the monotony of going against the same guys every day, and I haven’t felt that at all,” said Cowan. “I’m ready to go every time we get out there.”‘

The Hornets open their season on Saturday September 4 at Northeastern State. Their first home game is September 11 versus Central Oklahoma.