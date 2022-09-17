EMPORIA (KSNT) – After a disappointing loss a week ago against Central Oklahoma, Emporia State welcomed Missouri Western to Welch Stadium, but had to sit through a three-hour half time for lightning.

The Hornets took care of business, beating the Griffons 36-12 on Saturday.

Emporia State started the scoring, but in an awkward way. Three minutes into the game, a Missouri Western holding penalty in their own endzone resulted in a safety, giving the Hornets a 2-0 lead.

Later in the first, quarterback Braden Gleason ran in for a touchdown from 30 yards out. The extra point made the score 9-0 after one quarter of play.

Gleason would throw for two touchdowns in the second quarter, and the Griffons would respond with a score of their own, making the score 22-6 in favor of ESU at halftime.

Then, lightning struck in the area, forcing an evacuation of fans and players.

When play finally resumed, the Hornets struck right away in the second half. A Gleason four-yard touchdown run capped a 42 second drive, putting Emporia State up 29-6.

Missouri Western put in a score late in the third to make the score 29-12. Emporia State’s Corey Thomas took a short pass from Gleason 54 yards for a touchdown to start the fourth quarter. That would stop the scoring, with a final of 36-12.

Gleason threw for 261 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also ran two touchdowns in. Running back Billy Ross Jr. led the Hornets in rushing with 99 yards.

The win moves Emporia State to 2-1 on the season. The Hornets host Pittsburg State on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.