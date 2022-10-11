KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The MIAA conference held its annual basketball media day at The College Basketball Experience in Kansas City Tuesday. Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball each sent two athletes and its head coaches.

Craig Doty enters his fifth-year as the head coach for ESU men’s basketball. Sophomore guard Kaden Evans and redshirt sophomore center Mayuom Buom were in attendance at media day, too. Evans and Buom are the two highest scoring and rebounding returners from last year’s team.

Emporia State will attempt to fill the holes of Tray Buchanan and Jumah’Ri Turner, who combined for 45.4 points per game as one of the highest-scoring backcourt tandems in college history.

Doty says the team will be more spread out this year, and Evans adds the team will put an emphasis on being a strong defensive team.

“I love the team that we got bringing back, and the new guys coming in,” Evans said. “I think it’s just something about the culture, we’re trending upward. Being at Emporia State right now feels like the best fit and feels like home. I love it here.”

“Now it’s just time to keep building this season, this story,” Doty said.

The team has been impressed with the play of freshman point guard Nahcs Wahwassuck out of Royal Valley High School. Doty says that the most freshmen redshirt in their prgram, but he expects Wahwassuck to get playing time.

“Nachs’ has been incredible,” Doty said. “He’s been tremendous… he’s got really good instincts, great IQ, he’s just so intelligent.”

The Hornets have also added transfer players who they expect to make an immediate impact. They return nine players from last year’s team.

The Hornets finished with a 20-9 record last season, including two wins over the national championship-winning Northwest Missouri State Bearcats. They’ll tipoff their season against Arkansas Tech on Nov. 11.

Emporia State women brought fifth-year head coach Toby Wynn and juniors Tre’Zure Jobe and Maary Lakes to media day.

“Last year our team was 15-14 and so we just didn’t quite produce at the level that we had previously and I think everybody kind of feels that,” Wynn said. “Our players are super motivated now.”

The Hornets made it clear that the group wants to respond after a disappointing 15-14 season last year, the worst record for the Hornets during Wynn’s tenure. The Hornets bring back Jobe – a former MIAA player of the year – and add Lakes, who transfers to Emporia State after stints at K-State and Chicago State.

Lakes brings needed size in the post as a 6-foot-4 center, something Wynn says last year’s team was missing out on. Jobe returns as the team’s leading scorer after averaging 16.9 points per game.

Jobe says that this team is closer than it’s ever been, and that it’s super important for women’s basketball team’s to have good off-the-court chemistry in order to have on-the-court chemistry.

Wynn says that this team wants, and can, make it back to the postseason. Wynn reached the playoffs in each of his first three seasons leading the Hornets.

The Lady Hornets begin their season at the University of Oklahoma on Nov. 3