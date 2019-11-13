Emporia State rolls in home opener

Emporia State jumped out to a 15-4 lead and used a 19-1 run in the second half to post an 87-59 win over Kansas Wesleyan on Tuesday night in White Auditorium. It is the 19th home opening win in the last 21 years for the Hornets.
Duncan Fort had eight straight points for the Hornets in just over a minute to give Emporia State a 15-4 lead with 16:01 left in the first half. A Brenden Van Dyke three pointer with 57 seconds left was the seventh of the half for Emporia State and gave the Hornets a 17 point lead before settling for a 40-25 lead at the half.
The Coyotes scored the last bucket of the first half to start an 11-0 run and pull within 40-34 with 18:06 left in the game. The teams would go back and forth for the next six minutes and a James Brooks three pointer pulled Kansas Wesleyan within 54-46 with 12:22 left in the game. Justin Williams hit a pair of free throws to jump start a 19-1 run over the next six minutes and Keyon Thomas hit a three-pointer with 6:21 left to give the Hornets a 73-47 lead. The lead would reach 33 points with 2:19 left before the Hornets settled for the 87-59 victory.
Jumah’Ri Turner led six Hornets in double figures with 16 points on five of seven shooting. Keyon Thomas, Duncan Fort, Zac Owens, Brenden Van Dyke and Justin Williams each scored 11 points. Van Dyke pulled a team high seven rebounds while Thomas dished five assists with three steals. As a team the Hornets hit 12 of 23 three-pointers and shot .542 overall from the field.
Emporia State is back in action on Thursday, November 14 when they play host to Tabor. Tip-off from Slaymaker Court at White Auditorium is set for 7:30 p.m.
Courtesy: ESU Athletics