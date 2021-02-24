Emporia State routs Northeastern State on senior night

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)- Emporia State defends home court by defeating Northeastern State 97-72 on senior night.

The Hornets have won two straight after the win on Wednesday night. After losing three straight prior, Emporia State has now put the rest of the MIAA on notice with the last two victories.

Emporia State was led by Jumah’Ri Turner’s 20 points and 2 steals. Duncan Fort also had a big part in the win as he racked up a season high 18 points and 4 rebounds.

The Hornets outrebounded Northeastern 38 to 24 in the paint which had a big part in the victory tonight. Another big part of the victory was the offense scoring a season high 97 points.

Emporia State (10-10) will hit the road and take on Pittsburgh State (10-10) Thursday night at 7:30.