EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State basketball hosted the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday, splitting the games.

The men’s team won, 72-59. The women’s team lost, 86-54.

Men’s recap:

The No. 24 Hornets never trailed on its way to this win.

The two teams stayed close for the first seven and a half minutes, with Emporia State (15-3, 9-3) leading 14-12. Then, the Hornets went on a 14-3 run to take a 28-15 lead.

Alijah Comithier scored ten straight, extending the run to 20-6. His fast break layup with 4:46 left in the half gave him 18 points, and the Hornets a 33-18 lead. ESU maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the half and took a 34-21 lead to the locker room.

Mayoum Boum started the second half’s scoring for Emporia State, but Nebraska-Kearney responded with a 7-0 run to close the gap to 37-28.

Nahcs Wahwassuck gave Emporia State its biggest lead of the night when he grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to make it 67-46 with 4:52 left. Comithier hit a 3-pointer for his 28th point, and the Hornets took a 70-50 lead with 3:20 remaining. The Lopers ended the game on a 9-2 run for the final score, 72-59.

Comithier scored an ESU-career-high 28 points on 9-12 shooting with four 3-pointers. Owen Long added 15 points with a career-high five assists, plus four rebounds and two steals.

Women’s recap:

Emporia State (9-9, 4-8) tied its lowest scoring total in the all-time series against the Lopers. Nebraska-Kearney entered the matchup with the top-ranked scoring defense in the nation.

The No. 19 Lopers started the game scoring the first two points before the Lady Hornets responded with six-consecutive points. Threes from Tre’Zure Jobe and Ehlaina Hartman gave Emporia State a 6-2 lead with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

After Nebraska-Kearney tied the game 6-6, Jobe scored on back-to-back possessions to restore the lead to 10-6 with 5:09 left in the first quarter. ESU held its final lead of the game with 2:54 remaining in the first quarter, following a driving layup from Hartman to put the Lady Hornets ahead, 12-11. Nebraska-Kearney closed the first quarter outscoring Emporia State 7-3, leading 18-15 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Emporia State cut the deficit to one point on multiple occasions. However, the Lopers finished the final seven minutes of the first half on a 20-4 run, leading 43-26 at the half.

Following the halftime break, the offensive struggles continued for the Lady Hornets. They managed just eight points in the third quarter. As a result, Nebraska-Kearney increased its lead to 26 points, leading 60-34 entering the fourth quarter. ESU was not able to come back from the deficit.