EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Hornets’ late night ended with the result they wanted.

Emporia State beat Northeastern State 42-17 in the season opener.

Six hornets scored. Billy Ross Jr. had the longest, with a 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Braden Gleason played the entire game. He finished 23-of-37 for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Varner, Cole Schumacker and Tyler Kahmann completed the three touchdown passes.

The MIAA’s new on-field replay system debuted in the game. In the second quarter, Gleason ran in a touchdown, but the video replay confirmed he ran out of bounds. Schumacker scored moments later, though.

Jordan Williams led the defense with ten tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack.

Next, Emporia State has another Thursday game at Central Oklahoma on Sept. 8.