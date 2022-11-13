ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – After a dominate 5-1 victory over Fort Hays State in the opening round of the Division II women’s soccer playoffs, Emporia State faced off against one-seed Central Missouri Sunday.

The Hornets won a nail-biter, taking down the Mules 1-0, landing a spot in the Central Region championship match next week.

Hannah Woolery scored the lone goal for Emporia State in the 71st minute.

Joanie Westcoat and Angela Palmer both picked up yellow cards in the win.

The Hornets will play the winner of Bemidji State and Minnesota State. The date and time is TBD.