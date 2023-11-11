WICHITA (KSNT) – For the second time in three seasons, Emporia State soccer has claimed the MIAA conference tournament championship.

Despite a scoreless game at the half, the Hornets bettered the Jennies down the stretch, winning 3-2 in Wichita.

Scoring didn’t start until the second half, then, the floodgates opened.

Central Missouri scored first, but the Hornets responded a little over a minute later on a Hadley Lowe low left goal.

Just two minutes after that, Mackenzie Dimarco added a score low left, taking a 2-1 lead for Emporia State.

With under ten to play, the Jennies hit the equalizer to make the game 2-2.

With three minutes remaining, a pass from Hannah Woolery connected to Dimarco, who put in the game-winning goal low right.

The finishes the Hornets’ scheduled games with a 12-5-4 record. Winning the conference championship earns Emporia State an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.