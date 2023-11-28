EMPORIA (KSNT) – Members of Emporia State women’s soccer are facing sanctions that will impact postseason play.

The restrictions come on the heels of violating school policies and the ESU Athletics student-athlete code of conduct, the university announced Tuesday.

Sanctions include limited playing time for select players in the remainder of the NCAA postseason tournament.

Additionally, head coach Bryan Sailer, who has been with the team since 2011, is also on paid administrative team and will not travel with the team for the upcoming game. Assistant coach Chloe Marquez will serve as the team’s interim head coach.

The Hornets are set to take on in-state rival Washburn in the central region championship on Dec. 1.

“Emporia State Athletics is committed to the high standards and integrity of its program and holds student-athletes, coaches and staff accountable to its established policies,” ESU Athletics said in a press release. “The team has a history of high performance both on and off the field but remains responsible for the consequences of recent actions.”